Around the Green with Luke Schniederjans

Meet Luke Schniederjans, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., in his fourth year with the Yellow Jackets, following in the considerable footsteps of his brother, All-american Ollie Schniederjans. Luke has won three individual title in his career and has remained at or near the top of Tech’s lineup. He’s recorded 10 top-10 finishes and a 71.25 stroke average over 105 career rounds. At the end of the fall season, Luke ranked No. 34 in the Scratch Players Amateur Ranking and No. 89 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Luke came to Georgia Tech ranked No. 51 nationally in the class of 2016 by the Junior Golf Scoreboard when he signed with the Yellow Jackets in the spring of 2016, not only following Ollie into the Tech program but becoming the third Schniederjans brother to compete in athletic at Tech. Middle brother Ben was a pitcher on the baseball team. Luke has made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team all three years at Georgia Tech. He enjoys all sports, golf history and movies, and is studying business administration.