Around the Green with Connor Howe

Meet Connor Howe from Ogden, Utah, who has been a regular part of the Georgia Tech lineup for most of his first two years on The Flats. Connor came to Georgia Tech after a high school career in which he earned all-state honors four times and with a top-50 ranking nationally in the class of 2018, choosing the Yellow Jackets over Stanford, Washington, Arizona State, UNLV, UCLA, BYU and Utah. He worked his way into the Tech lineup regularly in the spring of his freshman year.

Connor played in five events last year for the Yellow Jackets, posting a 73.67 stroke average and a top finish of a tie for 13th place at the Puerto Rico Classic.

Part of an athletic family, Connor’s father played college football at BYU Idaho, an aunt played college golf at Weber State, and his grandfather played professional baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He enjoys hunting and fishing, as well as playing basketball, table tennis and cornhole, in his spare time. He is studying business administration at Tech.