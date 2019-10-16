Around the Green with Ben Smith

Meet Ben Smith, a redshirt sophomore from Novi, Mich., who has competed in the Tech lineup for both fall events at the Carpet Capital Collegiate and the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. He competed twice last year – at the Carpet Capital Collegiate and the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational. He redshirted in 2017-18 and was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

One of the top junior players in the state of Michigan who qualified for the U.S. Amateur prior to his senior year of high school, Smith won the Michigan Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club this past summer. He won the 36-hole stroke-play portion by four strokes with scores of 68-65 (-7), then won six straight matches to capture the title. He picked up a second win in the KCC Invitational, a two-man team event in Kalamazoo, Mich., teaming with junior golfer Braden Falk for a 6&5 victory in the final.