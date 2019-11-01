Around the Green with Andy Mao

Meet Andy Mao, a freshman from Johns Creek, Ga., who was the top junior golfer in the state of Georgia in 2019, and ranked No. 10 nationally at the time of his enrollment. The top player on the top high school team in the state of Georgia, Mao won the individual state title while his high school team captured the team crown as a senior.

Last summer, Mao won the U.S. Open local qualifier at Whitewater Creek, finished 10th at the Georgia Amateur Championship (291, +3), and third (-19) at the Junior PGA Championship. He made the Tech lineup for its fall opener at the Carpet Capital Collegiate, and competed as an individual at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

Mao was a four-year all-state golfer at state powerhouse Johns Creek High School, and was named the Metro Atlanta and State Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a senior. He won the individual state championship as a senior, shooting rounds of 64-68 (-12) to win by nine strokes and help his Johns Creek team to a 26-stroke victory. He also helped the Gladiators win the state title as a junior, sophomore and freshman.