Around the Green with Ben Smith

Around the Green with Ben Smith

Meet Ben Smith, a redshirt sophomore from Novi, Mich., who competed in four events for the Yellow Jackets this year with a top finish of 14th at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. He redshirted in 2017-18 and was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll, and has competed in six events for Tech in the last two years.

One of the top junior players in the state of Michigan who qualified for the U.S. Amateur prior to his senior year of high school, Smith won the Michigan Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club last summer. He won the 36-hole stroke-play portion by four strokes with scores of 68-65 (-7), then won six straight matches to capture the title.

 

 

Ben Smith at Georgia Tech

