Around the Green with Bartley Forrester

Meet Bartley Forrester, a redshirt freshman from Gainesville, Ga. One of the state of Georgia’s top golf prospects and a star student, Bartley enrolled at Georgia Tech in the fall of 2018 on the heels of a standout prep and junior career. He redshirted in 2018-19 but made the ACC Academic Honor Roll. The oldest of two children, Bartley is the nephew of former Tech golfer Carlton Forrester, played golf at Georgia Tech from 1996-2000 and earned All-ACC honors in 1999. Several other relatives have attended Georgia Tech as well. He began playing golf competitively in eighth grade (age 14), and also enjoys playing basketball, video games and table tennis. He is majoring in mechanical engineering.