Around the Green with Anton Serafini

Meet Anton Serafini, a senior from Lake Mary, Fla.  One of Florida’s top prep golfers, Anton graduated early from high school and enrolled at Georgia Tech in January, 2015, for the spring semester. He has played twice in Tech’s home event, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational after not seeing action in his first three years on The Flats. The middle of three children, Anton enjoys basketball, reading and fishing, and majors in industrial engineering.

Ranked 12th among junior golfers in the state of Florida coming out of high school, Anton lettered four years in golf for coaches Steve Ira and Bobby Hayes, helping Lake Mary with two state championships (2013, 2015), four regional titles (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) and four district crowns (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015). He made the All-Central Florida boys team three times (2013, 2014, 2015), and graduated early from Lake Mary Prep with a 4.0 grade-point average.

