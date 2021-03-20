Archer Pitches Tech Past Deacons to Even Series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – RHP Andy Archer surrendered just two hits and no runs to win the pitchers’ duel and power No. 11 Georgia Tech baseball to a 3-1 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at David F. Couch Ballpark.
Archer (3-1) fell one shy of his career high as he fanned eight hitters, but did throw a career-high 102 pitches on the day. LHP Luke Bartnicki then came relieved in the seventh and dealt three strikeouts and zero hits over 2.0 dominating innings. RHP Zach Maxwell picked up his second save of the year to close out the win for the Yellow Jackets (10-6, 7-4 ACC).
In another nail-biter, Tres Gonzalez led at the plate by battling for a 10-pitch at-bat that ended in a two-run homer – bringing in Drew Compton who walked – to give Tech the lead. That would be the only offense until Jake DeLeo reached on an error in the eighth inning. After stealing second base, Austin Wilhite cut a single up the middle to bring in the Jackets’ third run.
For the Demon Deacons (5-7, 2-5 ACC), RHP William Fleming (1-2) had a fine day, allowing three runs on two hits and 110 pitches for the day. At the plate, Chris Lanzilli went 1-for-4 and knocked in their lone run in the ninth.
The rubber match is set and Georgia Tech will look to take the series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.
Postgame Notes:
- Tres Gonzalez’ home run was the first of his collegiate career;
- Georgia Tech improved to 7-1 when scoring first;
- Georgia Tech improved to 4-1 on the road this season.
