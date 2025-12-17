Another First-Team All-America Honor for Rutledge

The first-team all-America selection is Rutledge’s second of season and third of his career, as he was previously named first-team all-America by Sports Info Solutions in 2024 and 2025. The honor from Sporting News marks the first time that Rutledge has been named first-team all-America by one of the five organizations that make up the NCAA’s official panel for consensus all-America recognition.

Rutledge is the first Georgia Tech student-athlete to be named first-team all-America in consecutive years since College and Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson in 2005 and 2006.

Rutledge is ranked among the nation’s top 10 guards by Pro Football Focus in overall blocking (fifth), run blocking (sixth) and pass blocking (10th). A midseason all-American and two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, he did not allow a sack in 801 regular-season snaps, according to PFF. With Rutledge anchoring Georgia Tech’s offensive line, the Yellow Jackets are ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 12 games), 19th in rushing offense (203.0 ypg) and 12th in total offense (466.3 ypg), and were one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation’s top offensive front.

A first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Rutledge was also the recipient of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award in 2025. One of the conference’s most prestigious individual recognitions, the Piccolo Award is presented annually to the ACC’s most courageous player. Rutledge overcame very serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident in December 2023 to become one of college football’s top offensive linemen over the last two seasons.

In addition to his first-team honors from Sporting News and SIS, Rutledge has also been named a 2025 all-American by the American Football Coaches Association (second team), the Walter Camp Football Foundation (second team), On3 (second team) and the Associated Press (third team).