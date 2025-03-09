Another 9th Inning Rally Clinches Series over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech baseball (13-3, 2-1 ACC) delivered its second ninth-inning rally of the weekend, scoring the go-ahead run off a ground-rule double from freshman Caleb Daniel before sophomore Carson Kerce drove in an insurance run to make it an 8-6 victory over Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park in Blacksburg, Va.

The game began with plenty of offense as both teams combined for 11 runs over the first three innings with GT in front, 6-5. Virginia Tech would tie the game in the seventh before the Cardiac Jackets reared their heads with the ninth inning heroics to win, 8-6.

The bottom of the order was pulling its weight from the start, with Tech’s six (Vahn Lackey), seven (Parker Brosius), eight (Daniel) and nine (Kerce) hitters combining for seven hits, seven runs and five RBI to help Georgia Tech claim its opening series of Atlantic Coast Conference play.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM