Open search form
Open mobile menu

Andy Ogletree at the Walker Cup

The USA Team rebounded from a 7-5 overnight deficit, winning 10 ½ out of a possible 14 points on Sunday to capture the 47th Walker Cup Match over Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. It was a victory 12 years in the making, as it marks the first USA victory on GB&I soil since 2007 at Royal County Down.

Additionally, the final tally of 15 ½ – 10 ½ is the most decisive winning margin for a visiting USA team since a 16 ½ – 7 ½ victory in 1987 at Sunningdale.

Nearly 11,000 fans flocked to Hoylake over the two-day match, which was played under sunny, mild conditions with light winds. The USA retains the trophy after their 19-7 win at Los Angeles Country Club two years ago and now leads the overall series 37-9-1.

While the USA team performed well during the morning foursomes matches, securing 2 ½ points to trim the GB&I lead to just one point, it was the afternoon singles that truly made the difference. The Americans won 8 out of 10 singles matches – equaling their Sunday singles performance from two years ago – to turn away any thoughts of a nail-biting finish to the most prestigious team competition in men’s amateur golf.

U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree won his singles match over Conor Gough, 2 and 1, completing a weekend in which he went 1-2-1 in his matches.

“The singles were amazing,” said USA captain Nathaniel Crosby. “The guys played great.”

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

Andy Ogletree at the Walker Cup
October 21, 2018 PHOTOS: Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

October 21, 2018 (Photos by Danny Karnik)

PHOTOS: Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational
Georgia Tech holds their trophies after winning the the 2018 ACC Menâ€™s Golf Championship in New London, N.C., Sunday April 22, 2018. from left - head coach Bruce Heppler, Noah Norton, Luke Schniederjans, Jacob Joiner, Chris Petefish, Tyler Strafaci, Andy Ogletree, assistant coach Drew McGee.(Photo by Nell Redmond, theACC.com)
April 23, 2018 Georgia Tech Golf - 2018 ACC Championship

Images from Georgia Tech's 2018 run to the ACC Championship at the Old North State Club in New London, N.C.

Georgia Tech Golf - 2018 ACC Championship
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets