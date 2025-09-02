ACC Unveils Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will open the 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a pair of road games in December, as the conference office unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets, under first-year head coach Karen Blair, will welcome the first of nine ACC opponents to McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 1.

Tip times, along with television designations, for Georgia Tech’s full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Georgia Tech will play three of its first four ACC games on the road, beginning with matchups at Wake Forest (Dec. 14) and NC State (Dec. 18). After the Yellow Jackets close out its non-conference schedule at home on Dec. 28 versus Wofford, the ACC slate resumes in earnest in January.

The ACC home schedule officially tips off on Jan. 1 when Notre Dame visits McCamish Pavilion before the Yellow Jackets make their first-ever trip to SMU on Jan. 4. Back-to-back home games await Tech as Virginia (Jan. 8) and Clemson (Jan. 11) are slated to visit Atlanta before the Jackets return to the road for a Jan. 18 tilt at Duke. Georgia Tech will then welcome North Carolina on Jan. 22 before closing out the month on the road at Florida State (Jan. 25) and Syracuse (Jan. 29).

A three-game homestand opens the month of February as Boston College (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 5) and Stanford (Feb. 8) are all set to visit McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets will then in turn open a three-game road swing with trips to Clemson (Feb. 12), Pittsburgh (Feb. 19) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 22). A pair of home games conclude regular season action as Tech plays host to Louisville and Miami on Feb. 26 and March 1, respectively.

The top 15 teams in the ACC standings at the conclusion of regular season play will turn focus to the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will be hosted at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., March 4-8.