ACC TIPOFF REWIND: Women's Basketball in Charlotte

Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair and student-athletes Catherine Alben and Inés Noguero represented the Yellow Jackets at the 2025 ACC Tipoff on Monday, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C. The Yellow Jackets rotated through a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. Fans will be able to tune-in for live segments when the trio appears on ACC Network Extra for a press conference, and separately live on the ACC Network.

Rewind to all the action from ACC Tipoff

Ines Noguero and Catherine Alben join ACC Network

Head coach Karen Blair joins ACC Network

