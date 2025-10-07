ACC TIPOFF REWIND: Women's Basketball in Charlotte

Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair and student-athletes Catherine Alben and Inés Noguero represented the Yellow Jackets at the 2025 ACC Tipoff on Monday, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C. The Yellow Jackets rotated through a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. Fans will be able to tune-in for live segments when the trio appears on ACC Network Extra for a press conference, and separately live on the ACC Network.