ACC Finalizes 2026 Football Opponents

Georgia Tech will continue to play an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, with home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest and road contests at Clemson, Pitt, Stanford and Virginia Tech. These opponents remain unchanged from the schedule model that was announced in 2023 to accommodate Cal’s, SMU’s and Stanford’s additions to the ACC.

In September, the ACC voted to begin playing nine-game conference schedule and require members to play a total of 10 games against opponents from Power Four conferences (the ACC, Big Ten, Big XII and Southeastern Conference). As a part of Tuesday’s announcement, the ACC revealed that 12 teams will phase into a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

THE FLATS – As the Atlantic Coast Conference begins to transition to a nine-game conference schedule for football, Georgia Tech’s 2026 conference opponents will not change from the original slate that was unveiled in 2023, the ACC announced on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets will play a total of 11 Power Four conference opponents in 2026, with highly anticipated home tilts against Colorado and Tennessee and their traditional regular-season finale at archrival Georgia.

Georgia Tech, Boston College, Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina will keep an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, while Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest move to a nine-game conference slate.

Tech’s full 2026 schedule includes:

Home – Colorado (Sept. 5), Tennessee (Sept. 12), Mercer (Sept. 19), Boston College (TBA), Duke (TBA), Louisville (TBA), Wake Forest (TBA)

Away – Georgia (Nov. 28), Clemson (TBA), Pitt (TBA), Stanford (TBA), Virginia Tech (TBA)

The ACC will unveil the full 2026 football schedule, including all game dates, in late January.

