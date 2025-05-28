THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will host NCAA Tournament teams Clemson and North Carolina as part of its nine-game home Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball schedule during the 2025-26 season, the third for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Damon Stoudamire. The ACC announced home and away opponents for all 18 conference teams Thursday as the league returns to an 18-game slate.

Each school has one permanent and one rotating home-and-away opponent as part of the new rotation, and will play seven teams at home only, and seven teams on the road only. Each team also will not play one conference opponent.

Clemson remains the Yellow Jackets’ permanent home-and-away partner, with the teams having met 148 times, and Tech will face California, one of the ACC’s new additions last year, both home and away.

In addition to the Tigers, Tar Heels and Bears, the Jackets will host Boston College, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion in 2025-26. Tech will travel to Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech. The Jackets will not play SMU.

Dates, tip times and television coverage for all games will be announced in September.

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.