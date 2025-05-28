Georgia Tech Student-Athletes Match Record GPA

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes posted a 3.30 mean grade point average during the Spring 2025 semester, which matches the highest GPA in Tech athletics’ history.

The 3.30 mean GPA matches the athletics record set the previous semester (Fall 2024). It marks the third-straight semester that Tech student-athletes have posted a record GPA, as their 3.25 mean GPA during the Spring 2024 semester broke a department record that had stood for four years.

The record-matching GPA headlined a multitude of impressive academic achievements for the Yellow Jackets during the spring semester. Those performances included:

two teams achieving their highest team GPA of all-time – women’s basketball (3.34) and football (3.03);

football recording a team GPA of at least 3.0 in a third-straight semester for the first time (Spring 2024 – 3.02, Fall 2024 – 3.00); prior to the Fall 2024 semester, the program had never had consecutive semesters with a 3.0 team GPA;

12-of-13 programs overall posting a team GPA of at least 3.0 – women’s tennis (3.77), golf (3.60), men’s tennis (3.50), women’s swimming and diving (3.41), women’s cross country/track and field (3.38), volleyball (3.37), men’s swimming and diving (3.36), women’s basketball (3.34), baseball (3.32), men’s cross country/track and field (3.32), softball (3.23) and football (3.03);

77% of all student-athletes earning a 3.0 GPA or higher, the highest percentage in Tech history (breaking the previous record of 76%, set during the Fall 2024 semester);

59% of student-athletes earning Dean’s List or Faculty Honors designations.

Tech’s student-athletes achieved such a high level of academic success with 79.5% of them majoring in business (48%), engineering (22%), sciences (7%) or computing (2.5%).

Georgia Tech’s academic success is also illustrated by its latest 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which was released by the NCAA in November. It is the highest in school history and four percentage points higher than the national average of 90%.

