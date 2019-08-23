A-T Fund Smashes Single-Year Giving Record

THE FLATS – Gifts and commitments to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, Georgia Tech athletics’ fundraising arm, totaled a record-setting $53.5 million for the 2019 fiscal year, GT athletics announced on Friday.

The $53.5 million raised from July 2018-June 2019 far exceeded the A-T Fund’s previous single-year record of $46 million, set in FY 2000. Single-year giving to the A-T Fund hadn’t surpassed $30 million since 2009.

Giving for facilities, spurred by Athletics Initiative 2020, accounted for $32.3 million of the $53.5 million raised, while gifts for current operations topped $15 million and commitments to endowed scholarships neared $6 million. Even if the $32.3 million raised for facilities weren’t included in the tally, the remaining $21.2 million raised in FY 2019 would rank as the 12th-most successful year in A-T Fund history.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, our student-athletes and our staff, I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the record-breaking year for the A-T Fund,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “The phenomenal support of our donors makes it possible for our Everyday Champions to compete at the highest level of athletics while succeeding in the classroom and preparing to change the world.”

AI 2020 has exceeded $90 million towards its goal of raising $125 million by Dec. 31, 2020. For more information on AI 2020, visit ramblinwreck.com/2020, and to learn more about the A-T Fund, visit atfund.org.

