Follow Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree through his week at the Masters, in his own words as well as in pictures and video. The 2020 Tech graduate duplicated the accomplishment of Matt Kuchar back in 1998, following up his U.S. Amateur victory by finishing as the low amateur at the Masters. Ogletree shot rounds of 73-70-71-72 and finished tied for 34th place overall at 2-under-par 286.

Photos courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club