A Dozen Hits and A Career Night in the Circle Push Tech Past Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (13-7, 1-0 ACC) opened conference play with a bang after downing Notre Dame (7-10, 0-1 ACC) 8-4 on Friday night. Madalyn Johnson threw her sixth complete game of the season and went on to earn her first ACC win with nine strikeouts.

QUICK HITS

Johnson tied her career high for strikeouts with nine on Friday, which was originally set against Villanova in the season opener.

The sophomore is Tech’s only pitcher so far this season to pitch more than 5.0 innings. Friday’s 7.0 innings pitched was Johnson’s third time doing so this season.

Reese Hunter recorded her fourth home run of the season in the first inning while Gracyn Tucker recorded her fifth home run of the season in the third inning.

Hunter's three RBI against Notre Dame are not only a season high but tie her career high, originally set against NC State last season. The multi-RBI performance was her third of the season.

Defensively, Hunter tied her season high for putouts with nine, which she originally set in the home opener against Villanova.

All eight of Tech’s runs scored on Friday were earned by different Jackets.

Jayden Gailey helped lead Tech in hits with two as did Holly Medina and Madi Duffel.

Gailey's two hits were enough for two RBI bringing Gailey to three multi-RBI games and four multi-hit games this season. Medina and Duffel both have now recorded five multi-hit games respectively this season.

Julia Morici was called on to pinch run for the ninth time this season and was able to walk away with her fifth career run after scoring in the bottom of the sixth.

Tucker holds Tech's longest active hitting streak of eight games, just one shy of the longest hitting streak of the season so far held by Hunter (9 games).

Medina holds Tech’s longest active safely reached streak of 11 games, just two shy of the longest safely reached streak of the season held by Alyssa Willer (13 games).

The Yellow Jackets tied their season high for doubles (4) for the second time.

Tech has now recorded at least one home run in 14 of its 20 total games played so far this season. Of those 14 games, 10 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting a home run.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech wasted little time getting its offense started as Hunter’s fourth home run of the season gave the Yellow Jackets their first two runs of the day.

Tucker extended Tech’s lead to three runs in the bottom of the third with a solo home run over right field.

The Yellow Jackets pushed their lead even further starting with a double from Vukadinovich that advanced Emma Simon home from second. After advancing to third on Raegan Wall’s fly out, Tech’s center fielder was then sent home off a single to left field.

Notre dame was able to get on the board in the top of the fifth with its first run coming across off a pair of doubles. The other two runs the Fighting Irish scored were off a home run over left field.

Despite not scoring those three runs back in the fifth, Tech was able to get them on the board in the bottom of the sixth to reclaim its previously held five-run lead. Wall and Willer were able to get on base before Gailey sent one into left center to send them both home. Hunter provided pinch runner Morici enough time to get home and collect Tech’s final run of the night.

Notre Dame scored its final run of the night in the top of the seventh as the Yellow Jackets chose to get the batter out over the runner. Johnson went on to collect the final two outs of the night, catching both swinging.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at home hosting Notre Dame Feb. 28 – March 1. The remaining two games of the series can be streamed on ACCNX.

