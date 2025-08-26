243 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference recognized 243 Georgia Tech student-athletes for their achievements in the classroom during the 2024-25 academic year with the announcement of the conference’s 2024-25 Academic Honor Roll. Across the league, the conference office applauded a record 7,945 student-athletes for their academic success.

Seventy-six Yellow Jackets made the list for at least the third time in their collegiate careers, including 33 that earned the recognition four times. Baseball’s John Giesler received the prestigious honor for the fifth time in his career.

Georgia Tech’s cross country/track and field program led the way, placing 43 student-athletes on the honor roll. Football added 39 honorees, while baseball had 31 and swimming and diving had 25. As a percentage of student-athletes on the roster, the men’s and women’s tennis teams led the way with 18-of-19 team members on the list (95%), while the golf team saw seven of its eight members achieved honor-roll status (88%). The softball and volleyball teams also had more than 60 percent of their student-athletes honored.

Georgia Tech has placed 200 or more student-athletes on the list for the past six consecutive years.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

Click HERE to view the full 2024-25 ACC Academic Honor Roll.