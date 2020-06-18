240 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Honor Roll

Greensboro, N.C.– Recognizing their accomplishments in the classroom, Georgia Tech placed 240 student-athletes on the 64th annual Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll as announced by the league office on Thursday.

With 59 student-athletes on the honor roll, including five earning the recognition for the fifth time, track & field led the way for the Jackets. Football added 45 honorees, followed by swimming and diving with 45 and baseball with 25.

Track & field’s Avery Bartlett, Bria Matthews, Matt McBrien, Alexandra Melehan and Mitchell Sanders each earned the honor for the fifth time. Additionally, 12 Yellow Jackets picked up the honor for the fourth time in their careers and a total of 52 student-athletes were named to the list for at least the third time in their collegiate careers.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The 5,609 recognized this year shattered the previous league mark of 4,769 set in 2018-19.

To view the complete list of student-athletes on the 2019-20 ACC Honor Roll, please click here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

