2025 Season Continues As Tech Advances to NCAA Tournament Regionals

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 3 national seed Florida on Friday through Sunday in the NCAA’s Regional round, as announced by the NCAA Division I Softball committee during the selection show on Sunday.

To begin Regional play, Georgia Tech (27-22, 10-11 ACC) will take on No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic (44-10, 23-4 AAC) on Friday at 2 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

As one of 33 at-large selections in the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will make their 13th NCAA appearance in program history and their second under head coach Aileen Morales as a head coach. Morales was also on staff as a student assistant in Tech’s lone NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2009 before serving as an assistant coach in three straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2010-12.

The Yellow Jackets and Owls are joined by top Regional seed and host Florida (43-14, 14-10 SEC) along with No. 4 seed Mercer (38-24, 11-9 SoCon), who will also square off in the opening round. With double elimination format, the victors of day one will advance to the winner’s bracket while the defeated will drop into the loser’s bracket. The eventual winner of the Regional must avoid losing twice throughout competition to advance to a Super Regional on May 22-25 at a location determined by Regional results.

The winners of the Gainesville Regional will advance to a Super Regional for a head-to-head, best-of-three series with an opportunity to advance to the 2025 Women’s College World Series May 29 – June 5/6 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The WCWS will host a field of eight in double elimination format until the championship round, which is determined by a best-of-three series to declare national champions for the 2025 season.

Tech’s Regionals Runs

Georgia Tech’s 2025 Regional selection marks the 13th appearance in program history. Tech’s first NCAA postseason action came in 2002 after winning its first ACC Tournament title, beginning a run of 11 straight Regional or better appearances from 2002-12. The Jackets won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2005, 2009 and 2010, advancing to the White and Gold’s lone Super Regional appearance in 2009. Tech was also crowned ACC regular season champions in 2011, followed by another ACC Tournament title in 2012, rounding out the totals to four regular season championships and five tournament titles. Tech returns to Gainesville, Fla. after visiting Gator territory for its 2022 Regional run that saw the Yellow Jackets defeat No. 3 seed Wisconsin, 2-1, in game one before falling 7-1 to the hosting Gators and getting eliminated after a 7-6 loss in the rematch with Wisconsin.