2025-26 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Slate Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball, under first-year head coach Karen Blair, will welcome seven opponents to McCamish Pavilion as the 2025-26 non-conference schedule was announced on Thursday. The 12-game out-of-conference slate features four teams that reached postseason play last year and a pair of in-state opponents.

The 2025-26 squad will open the season with a five-game homestand and officially tip-off the season on Nov. 6, welcoming Radford to the Thrillerdome. The homestand continues with 2025 NCAA Tournament participant Princeton (Nov. 9), Charleston Southern (Nov. 13), Jacksonville (Nov. 16) and West Georgia (Nov. 19).

Georgia Tech will play its first true road game of the season, visiting in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 23. The Jackets will then head to the tropics for the Cayman Islands Classic, Nov. 28-29, where they will meet St. John’s and Florida in the Cayman Brac Division. The ACC/SEC Challenge will await Georgia Tech following its holiday tournament as the Yellow Jackets continue a four-game stretch on the road, traveling to Texas A&M on Dec. 3.

Two of Tech’s final three non-conference games will be played at home, as the Yellow Jackets welcome Norfolk State on Dec. 8 and Wofford on Dec. 28. The home games bookend a road trip to West Virginia on Dec. 11.

Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, along with tip times and television designations, will be announced at a later date.