2025-26 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Slate Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball, under first-year head coach Karen Blair, will welcome seven opponents to McCamish Pavilion as the 2025-26 non-conference schedule was announced on Thursday. The 12-game out-of-conference slate features four teams that reached postseason play last year and a pair of in-state opponents.

The 2025-26 squad will open the season with a five-game homestand and officially tip-off the season on Nov. 6, welcoming Radford to the Thrillerdome. The homestand continues with 2025 NCAA Tournament participant Princeton (Nov. 9), Charleston Southern (Nov. 13), Jacksonville (Nov. 16) and West Georgia (Nov. 19).

Georgia Tech will play its first true road game of the season, visiting in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 23. The Jackets will then head to the tropics for the Cayman Islands Classic, Nov. 28-29, where they will meet St. John’s and Florida in the Cayman Brac Division. The ACC/SEC Challenge will await Georgia Tech following its holiday tournament as the Yellow Jackets continue a four-game stretch on the road, traveling to Texas A&M on Dec. 3.

Two of Tech’s final three non-conference games will be played at home, as the Yellow Jackets welcome Norfolk State on Dec. 8 and Wofford on Dec. 28. The home games bookend a road trip to West Virginia on Dec. 11.

Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, along with tip times and television designations, will be announced at a later date.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

2025-26 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule

Thurs., Nov. 6RADFORDMcCamish Pavilion
Sun., Nov. 9PRINCETONMcCamish Pavilion
Thurs., Nov. 13CHARLESTON SOUTHERNMcCamish Pavilion
Sun., Nov. 16JACKSONVILLEMcCamish Pavilion
Wed., Nov. 19WEST GEORGIAMcCamish Pavilion
Sun., Nov. 23at GeorgiaAthens, Ga.
Fri., Nov. 28vs. St. John’sGeorge Town, Grand Cayman
Sat., Nov. 29vs. FloridaGeorge Town, Grand Cayman
Wed., Dec. 3at Texas A&MBryan-College Station, Texas
Mon., Dec. 8NORFOLK STATEMcCamish Pavilion
Thurs., Dec. 11at West VirginiaMorgantown, W. Va.
Sun., Dec. 28WOFFORDMcCamish Pavilion

 

 

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

