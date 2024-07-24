Tyaunna Marshall: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Tyaunna Marshall, Women’s Basketball (2011-14)

One of the most decorated players in program history, Tyaunna Marshall made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team all four years of her career on The Flats, first team as a junior and senior. She is Tech’s all-time leading scorer for women’s basketball with 2,129 points, and also set team career records for most field goals (244) and field goals attempted (1,902). In addition to her ACC honors, Marshall earned honorable mention All-America recognition by the Associated Press in 2013 and 2014. She excelled on both ends of the floor, earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Defensive team as a junior and senior. In addition to her program records, Marshall remains fourth in career scoring average and free throws made, sixth in total rebounds, second in steals, sixth in games played and third in minutes.