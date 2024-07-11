Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

REWIND: Women's Basketball Upends Virginia

Women's basketball upends Virginia for first ACC win of 2023-24 season

Share

Kara Dunn dropped in a game-high 24 points, helping lift women’s basketball to a 63-60 victory over Virginia for its first ACC win of the 2023-24 season. Tonie Morgan added a double-double behind 18 points and 12 rebounds. Morgan converted 10-of-15 attempts at the free throw line as the Yellow Jackets finished 21-of-33 at the charity stripe. 

 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball TECH TALKS: Lorela Cubaj

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, former GTWBB great, Lorela Cubaj joins Tech Talks

TECH TALKS: Lorela Cubaj
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Georgia Tech Celebrates 404 Day

Georgia Tech teams up with Atlanta-based colleges for community service project

VIDEO: Georgia Tech Celebrates 404 Day
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Inside The Swarm

Go behind the scenes with women's basketball

VIDEO: Inside The Swarm
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets