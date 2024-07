REWIND: Women's Basketball Upends Virginia

Kara Dunn dropped in a game-high 24 points, helping lift women’s basketball to a 63-60 victory over Virginia for its first ACC win of the 2023-24 season. Tonie Morgan added a double-double behind 18 points and 12 rebounds. Morgan converted 10-of-15 attempts at the free throw line as the Yellow Jackets finished 21-of-33 at the charity stripe.

