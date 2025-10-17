Yellow Jackets Victorious at ITA Regionals

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Main draw action commenced on Friday at the ITA Southeast Regionals with Georgia Tech women’s tennis collecting eight wins between doubles and singles action. The tournament is being contested at the USTA National Campus.

Two rounds of doubles action opened the morning with Tech’s Eleni Karantali and Sabritt Dozier taking the courts first in the round of 64. The Yellow Jacket pair cruised to a dominating 8-1 decision over North Florida’s Jasmin Makela and Aryana Bartlett. Tech’s round of 32 opponents withdrew, advancing Karantali and Dozier to the round of 16 on Saturday.

Tech also had three additional doubles teams in round of 32 action. Alejandra Cruz partnered with Scarlett Nicholson to defeat Gabriella Goyins and Anslee Long (UNF), 8-4, while Seri Nayuki and Given Roach also proved victorious with a down-to-the-wire 8-7 (2) win over Florida Atlantic’s Alexia Patru and Malika Amirgalieva. With the wins, Georgia Tech will have three doubles teams in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Singles action got underway in the afternoon with seven Jackets in the main draw and four picking up wins. Cruz and Nicholson both collected straight-set victories over their opponents as Cruz rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 decision over Georgia’s Hayden Mulberry, while Nicholson downed Miami’s Maria Vargas, 6-2, 6-1.

Licht and Karantali both pocketed three-set battles to advance in the main draw. Facing Josefine Falster of South Florida, Licht grinded out a first set win in a tight tiebreak, 7-6 (7), before dropping the second set, 6-3. But the Jacket regrouped and took the final set, 6-2, to seal the victory. Karantali dropped the opening set to Panna Bartha (FAU), 6-1, but gained momentum to take the next two sets, 7-5, 6-2, to secure a spot in the round of 32.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday, beginning with the singles round of 32 at 8:30 a.m.

RESULTS

Round of 64

Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Jasmin Makela/Aryana Bartlett (UNF) 8-1

Round of 32

Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Sebastianna Scilipoti/Raquel Gonzalez (Miami) w/o

Scarlett Nicholson/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Gabriella Goyins/Anslee Long (UNF) 8-4

Seri Nayuki/Given Roach (GT) def. Alexia Patru/Malika Amirgalieva (FAU) 8-7 (7-2)

MaryBoyce Deatherage/Cade Cricchio (FSU) def. Olivia Carneiro/Taly Licht (GT) 8-6

Singles Round of 64

Taly Licht (GT) def. Josefine Falster (South Florida) 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-2

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Hayden Mulberry (Georgia) 6-3, 6-1

Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Panna Bartha (FAU) 1-6, 7-5, 6-2

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Maria Vargas (Miami) 6-2, 6-1

Sebastianna Scilipoti (Miami) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-1, 6-2

Eva Shaw (FSU) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-1, 6-3

Lauren Seye (UCF) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-0

Qualifying Consolation

Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Irene Serrano Maestre (KSU) 6-3, 6-3

Saturday Schedule of Play

Doubles Round of 16

Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Panna Bartha/Katrin Pavkova (FAU)

Scarlett Nicholson/Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Hayden Mulberry/Emily Deming (UGA)

Seri Nayuki/Given Roach (GT) vs. Melisa Senli/Francesca Miglio (USF)

Singles Round of 32

Taly Licht (GT) vs. Emma Dong (UGA) – 8:30 a.m.

Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Ema Barianakova (KSU) – 8:30 a.m.

Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Aely Arai (Miami) – 8:30 a.m.

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Xinyi Nong (Florida) -9:30 a.m.

Singles Consolation

Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Katsiaryna Tuliakova (Stetson) – 10:30 a.m.

Given Roach (GT) vs. Francesca Miglio (USF) – 11 a.m.

Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Malika Amirgalieva (FAU) – 11:30 a.m.

