Yellow Jackets Travel to Vanderbilt for Two-Day Meet

THE FLATS – After a month off, Georgia Tech track and field continues its indoor season with a trip to Nashville for a two-day meet hosted by Vanderbilt. Competition at the Vanderbilt Invitational is set to open on Friday, Jan. 17 and will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Live results for the Vanderbilt Invitational can be found through PT Timing. The meet will also be streamed on SEC Network+.

The teams competing at the meet are: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Belmont, Campbellsville, Centre College, Cleveland High School, Cumberland (Tenn.), Cumberlands, Furman, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Lee (Tenn.), Lincoln Memorial, Lipscomb, Marshall, Memphis, MTSU, Mississippi State, Morehead State, Murray State, NYAC, Oakland, Ole Miss, Refuge Training Center, Rhodes, SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Tennessee Running Club, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT-Martin, Tulane, Tusculum, ULM and Vanderbilt

Tech was supposed to travel to Clemson a week ago for the Clemson Invite, but due to inclement weather, the Yellow Jackets did not make the trip.

Tech’s last time out was at the Clemson Opener in December, and the White and Gold finished the day with five podium finishes and multiple top-ten finishes.

Senior John Watkins was the lone event win for the Yellow Jackets at the meet, claiming the triple jump (15.51m), while Ameia Wilson finished second in the long jump (5.83m) and Parker Buchheit taking second (1:19.41) and Winston DeCuir III finishing third (1:19.48) in the 600m.

Freshman Sarah Noel got the first podium finish of her collegiate career, taking third in the 400m (57.32).

For more information about the Vanderbilt Invitational, see Meet Information.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com