Distance Medley Teams Compete at Penn Relays

Philadelphia, Pa. – In a light day of competition at the Penn Relays Friday, Georgia Tech ran both of its distance medley relay teams in the college competition, with the men’s group finishing 13th and the women 20th.

Richard Planck (freshman, Downington, Pa.), Kamren Kennedy (sophomore, Warner Robins, Ga.), John Jessup and Kushan Patel (sophomore, Duluth, Ga.) ran a time of 10:01.52 for the Yellow Jacket men, 10 seconds behind winner George Washington. The women’s team of Katherine Byrne (senior Mullica Hill, N.J.), EllaGrace Malcom (freshman, Milton, Ga.), Macy Felton (sophomore, Lilburn, Ga.) and Sophie Boice (senior, Marietta, Ga.) recorded a time of 11:54.34, 34 seconds behind the winning team from Boston College.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at the Penn Relays on Saturday, with the men competing in the 4xMile and the 4×800 relays, while the women will compete in the 4×1500 and 4×800 relays.

PENN RELAYS DAY 2 – FULL GEORGIA TECH RESULTS

Men’s Distance Medley Relay

13) Richard Planck, Kamren Kennedy, John Jessup, Kushan Patel – 10:01.12

Women’s Distance Medley Relay

20) Katherine Byrne, Ella Grace Malcolm, Macy Felton, Sophie Boice – 11:54.34

