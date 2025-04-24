Brady, Carlton, Wade Highlight Tech’s First Day at Penn Relays

THE FLATS – Top-four performance in school history by Mary Brady (Avondale Estates, Ga./St. Pius X Catholic H.S.), Billy Carlton (Decatur, Ga./Decatur H.S.) and Devin Wade (Atlanta, Ga./Whitefield Academy) headlined Georgia Tech track and field’s first day at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Brady finished sixth in the women’s 5,000m with a time of 16:01.10, which is the third-fastest time in Georgia Tech history. Carlton placed seventh in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at 8:42.86, a personal record that also ranks third in Tech’s record book. Wade earned a seventh-place finish in the men’s 10,000m in 29:36.40, a personal record that is good for fourth all-time at Georgia Tech.

Other highlights for Tech on Day One at the Penn Relays include Kate Jortberg (Glenview, Ill./Glenbrook South H.S.) finishing seventh in the women’s 10,000m (34:17.85), Grace Driskill (Tucson, Ariz./University H.S.) placing 11th in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase (10:16.94) and Chris Cherono finishing 13th in the men’s 1,500m (3:47.01).

The Yellow Jackets return to action at the Penn Relays on Friday.

PENN RELAYS DAY 1 – FULL GEORGIA TECH RESULTS

Men’s 1,500m

13) Chris Cherono – 3:47.01

24) Alex Thomas – 3:49.13

Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase

11) Grace Driskill – 10:16.94

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase

7) Billy Carlton – 8:42.86

28) Matt Castronuovo – 9:00.95

33) Tristan Autry – 9:08.16

Women’s 5,000m

6) Mary Brady – 16:01.36

43) Isabella Turner – 16:52.10

Men’s 5,000m

36) Myles Collins – 14:17.76

37) Taylor Wade – 14:18.93

49) Charlie Smith – 14:28.55

65) Joey Sandel – 14:51.16

Women’s 10,000m

7) Kate Jortberg – 34:17.85

18) Erin Fegans – 35:13.49

Men’s 10,000m

7) Devin Wade – 29:36.40

