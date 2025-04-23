Tech Splits Weekend at Penn Relays, Tiger Track Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field hits the road this weekend and will split action between two meets – the Penn Relays and the Tiger Track Classic, hosted by Auburn.

Action at the Penn Relays will begin Thursday, April 24 and will end Saturday, April 26, while the meet at Auburn is a one-day event on Saturday.

Both meets will have live results, and the Penn Relays will be streamed on FloTrack.

The distance squad is heading to the Penn Relays, with Gracie Marston kicking things off for Tech in the women’s 1500m. The men’s 1500m will follow, with Alex Thomas and Alex Arrambide in action. Yellow Jackets will also compete in the 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m, 10000m, 4×800, 4 x mile and the DMR.

The Yellow Jackets will be one of 12 ACC teams in action at the Penn Relays, joining Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

A handful of other Yellow Jackets will head to Auburn for the one-day meet on The Plains on Saturday. Georgia tech will compete against Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Harvard at the meet.

Tech is coming off a two-day home meet, totaling three event wins – John Higinbotham (3000m steeplechase), John Watkins (triple jump) and Kendall Ward (high jump).

