Yellow Jackets Open Indoor Season with Meets at Clemson and Boston

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field kicks off its indoor season this weekend, splitting between two meets in Clemson and Boston. Action will start Friday at the Clemson Indoor Opener, while other Yellow Jackets will compete Saturday at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston University.

Friday’s action will start with the field events at 10 a.m., with track events starting at 11:30 a.m. Live results for the Clemson Indoor Opener can be found here. The meet will also be streamed on ACCNX. Friday will mark the fourth year in a row Tech has opened the season at the Clemson Opener.

At the 2023 Clemson Opener, Tech took home two first place finishes, and multiple top performances.

Eight Yellow Jackets will represent Tech in Boston on Saturday, with three competing in the men’s 5000m, and five running in the women’s 5000. The first women’s heat will begin around 4:10 p.m., with the first men’s heat starting at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Live results for the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener can be found here, and the meet will be streamed on FloTrack.

A year ago, Helena Lindsay was the lone Yellow Jacket to compete in the meet, running the 5000m.

Full Steam Ahead

