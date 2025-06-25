Eight Yellow Jackets Receive CSC Academic All-District Honors

THE FLATS – Eight members of the Georgia Tech track and field teams have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Teams, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Nominated student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition. The student-athlete is eligible once they complete one full calendar year at their institution and is at least a sophomore athletically/academically.

Women’s Academic All-District Honorees:

Kate Jortberg

Carla du Plessis

Kendall Ward

Grace Driskill