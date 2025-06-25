Open search form
Eight Yellow Jackets Receive CSC Academic All-District Honors

CSC Full Release

THE FLATS – Eight members of the Georgia Tech track and field teams have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Teams, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Nominated student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition. The student-athlete is eligible once they complete one full calendar year at their institution and is at least a sophomore athletically/academically.

Women’s Academic All-District Honorees:
Kate Jortberg

Carla du Plessis

Kendall Ward

Grace Driskill

 

Men’s Academic All-District Honorees:
Devin Wade

Myles Collins

Billy Carlton

John Watkins

Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X  (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

 

