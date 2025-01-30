Yellow Jackets Head to Clemson for Bob Pollock Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field heads to Clemson for the second week in a row, this time heading to South Carolina for the Bob Pollock Invitational. The two-day meet will begin on Friday, with field events starting at 12 p.m. Saturday’s competition will start at 10 a.m., with running events starting at 1 p.m.

Live results for the Bob Pollock Invitational can be found here. Both days of the meet will also be streamed on ACCNX.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a two-day performance at the Orange and Purple Invitational, where Tech left with three event wins – Kendall Ward (high jump – 1.73m), John Watkins (triple jump – 15.24m) and Alex Arrambide (1000m – 2:29.97).

Across both days of the meet, Tech totaled four additional podium finishes and 17 top-ten finishes.

Tech sends 34 from the men’s squad and 37 on the women’s side to the meet. Of the squad lists, five freshmen will compete for the men, while 11 will make the trip for the Tech women.

Senior John Watkins holds the two event wins for the Yellow Jackets this season, claiming the triple jump (15.51m) at the Clemson Indoor Opener in December and again last weekend at the Orange and Purple Invitational.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com