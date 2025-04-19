Tech Track and Field Has Strong Showing on Senior Day

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field closed their home slate with two event wins and two additional podium finishes on day two of the Georgia Tech Invitational.

In his final meet at home, senior John Watkins took first in the triple jump, with a distance of 15.63. Charlie Crowder finished 13th (14.58m).

In the women’s triple jump, Adaora Tagbo finished fourth with a distance of 11.94m.

In the women’s discus, Maggie Gizinski finished in 17th (40.19m). In the men’s discus, Tahir Hines finished 13th with a distance of 45.47m.

Kendall Ward took first in the women’s high jump, clearing a height of 1.77m. She was followed by Carla du Plessis in seventh (1.71m) and Kelsey Chambers in 20th (1.61m).

In the men’s high jump, Omar Arnaout finished 11th, clearing 1.95m.

The 4×100 relay kicked off running events on Saturday, where the team of Jade Ofotan, Sophia Richard, Kennedy Myers and Jillian Catton took third, running a 45.88.

In the 400m hurdles, Sarah Noel took 14th (1:00.83), while Winston DeCuir III finished 14th on the men’s side (52.95).

Catton was the lone entry for Tech in the women’s 400m, coming in 21st (56.32). In the men’s 400, Caden Terrell finished 21st (48/07), with Bradley Favors in 35th (48.53).

Lottie Chappell recorded a podium finish in the 800m, coming in third with a time of 2:08.65. Gracie Marston was the next highest finisher, coming in 14th with a time of 2:11.61, with McKenzie Blackledge in 18th (2:13.33). Additionally, Riley Perlakowski finished 24th (2:14.86) with Reagan Mahoney in 29th (2:16.18) to round out the top-30 finishers for Tech.

On the men’s side, Alex Thomas claimed a podium finish, coming in third with a time of 1:49.24. He was followed by Kamren Kennedy in 22nd (1:52.23), Chris Cherono in 31st (1:53.19) and John Jessup in 50th (1:54.27) to close out the top-50 finishers out of 127.

Jade Ofotan led the way for Tech in the 200m, running a 24.02 for fifth place. She was followed by Sophia Richard in ninth (24.25), Kimmi Woods in 45th (25.10) and Delali Setrana in 70th (25.39).

In the men’s 200m, Weston Baptiste ran a 22.24 for 64th.

Action closed with the 4×400, where the team of Sarah Noel, Kimmi Woods, Jill Catton and Gracie Marston ran a 3:42.51 for fourth. Additionally, Lottie Chappell, Ella Grace Malcom, Macy Felton and Stella Chambless ran a 3:56.36 for 16th.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action next weekend at the Penn Relays and the Auburn Invitational.

