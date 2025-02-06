Yellow Jackets Head to Auburn First Chance Meet

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive is back in action this week after almost two-weeks off, with a handful of athletes traveling to Auburn for the Auburn First Chance on Feb. 7-8.

Friday’s morning session will start at 10 a.m. CT, with diving starting at 12 p.m. The evening session will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT. Saturday’s action will start at 10 a.m. The meet will be on Meet Mobile.

The weekend will serve as a chance for several Jackets to improve their times and earn a spot on Tech’s squad that will compete at the ACC Championships (Feb. 18-22).

The No. 21 ranked Yellow Jacket men look to continue their strong season, with wins so far against Emory, Florida State, Pitt, Carson-Newman, Duke and South Carolina. The women have wins against Emory and Carson Newman.

Tech is coming off a road meet at South Carolina, where the men claimed the meet 169-131, as the women fell, 86.5-211.5.

The Yellow Jackets send 32 to the meet – 16 for each gender.

After this weekend’s meet, Tech will start the postseason at the ACC Championships from Feb 18-22.

