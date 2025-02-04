Yellow Jackets Fall in Rivalry Match at Georgia

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets fell in a hard-fought road match at Georgia Tuesday night, dropping the match with the Bulldogs 2-4.

In highly-contested doubles action, the final doubles match went to a tiebreaker, but it was the Bulldogs who claimed the point.

Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini struck first and gave Tech an advantage in doubles play, getting a 6-4 win over No. 14 Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby from Georgia.

The Bulldogs responded with a win at doubles court one to even the score, where Niels Ratiu and Miguel Perez Pena defeated Krish Arora and Christophe Clement, 6-4.

Attention then turned to court three, where the duo of Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer battled against Freddy Blaydes and Oscar Pinto Sansano. With the match tied at 6-6, the Tech duo battled in the tiebreaker, but fell 6-7 (1-7).

From the number one singles spot, No. 90 Bonetto got a ranked win over No. 53 Colby, taking the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

The Bulldogs regained the lead with a win from singles court three, where No. 44 ranked Perez Pena got a 6-0, 6-4 win over Tech’s Clement.

UGA extended their lead to 3-1 following a win from court five, where Georgia Tech’s Carlini fell to Pinto Sansano, 3-6, 5-7.

Sophomore Richard Biagiotti, with his seventh win of the season, put the match at 2-3, following a straight set win over Georgia’s Gabriele Vulpitta, with the Yellow Jacket downing the Bulldog 6-4, 6-4.

In a tough battle on court two, Brancatelli and Paulsell went to a third set, but it was the Bulldog who claimed the match, defeating Brancatelli 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1.

The final match went unfinished, but Arora and Ratiu were in a third set, after Arora took set one 7-6 (7-2), while Ratiu took the second set 6-3. The two sat at 3-3 when the match was abandoned.

Tech returns to action Feb. 22 for a double header against UNCW and The Citadel at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 2

Singles

#90 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. #53 Ryan Colby (UGA) 6-3, 6-4 #16 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1 #44 Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-0, 6-4 Niels Ratiu (UGA) vs. Krish Arora (GT) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 3-3, unfinished #125 Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3, 7-5 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Niels Ratiu/Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) def. #19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4 #44 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. #14 Thomas Paulsell/Ryan Colby (UGA) 6-4 Freddy Blaydes/Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 7-6 (7-1)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com