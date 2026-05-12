Three Jackets Named to CSC Men's Tennis Academic All-District Team

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis featured Christophe Clement, Jonathan Irwanto, and Elias Shokry on the 2026 CSC Academic All-District Team as announced on Tuesday. The Jackets had three entries on the academic list in back-to-back seasons, Clement was named an honoree for a second consecutive time.

Senior Clement racked up 10 singles wins and eight doubles wins, all on Court 1, during his final season as a Yellow Jacket. The Montreal, Canada, native was ranked in the ITA Top-100 preseason rankings as the No. 53 singles player in the nation and No. 66 doubles pairing alongside Gianluca Carlini.

The All-ACC singles honoree came out of the blocks with a seven-match unbeaten streak and won all 11 finished sets in non-conference play without dropping a frame. Clement’s strongest performance of the season came at Louisville as he defeated Walid Ahouda in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, on the main court.

Irwanto enjoyed a strong first campaign on the Flats, he was tied for the team lead in singles victories at 19 and earned 12 victories this spring. He notched at five-plus singles wins on Courts 3 & 4 with conference victories versus Duke, North Carolina, and BC. Irwanto also secured his first career ranked singles win over Georgia’s Arda Azkara at the ITA Regional Championships.

Shokry worked his way back after spending 2024-25 on the bench due to injury. His redshirt-junior season saw 17 wins in singles play with two ACC victories over Duke and Boston College. He claimed four wins on Courts 4 & 5, accumulating nine doubles wins through the campaign.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.