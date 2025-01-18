Yellow Jackets Fall at No. 19 Alabama

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets were faced with a tough road test Saturday afternoon at No. 19 Alabama, ultimately dropping the match 2-5 and falling to 1-1 on the season.

In competitive doubles action, Georgia Tech struck first a win from number two doubles, where the duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini defeated Damien Nezar and Andrii Zimnokh 6-3.

Alabama then responded with a win at number three doubles, where Roan Jones and Matias Ponce De Leon defeated Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer 6-3.

Attention then turned to court one, where a battle between the duos of Krish Arora/Christophe Clement and Enzo Aguiard/Filip Planinsek was tied at 6-6, leading to a tiebreaker, where it was the Alabama duo who came out on top, winning the match 7-6 (10-8).

In singles action, the Crimson Tide went on to claim four courts en-route to a 5-2 victory.

Arora struck first for Tech in singles action, evening the match at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Enzo Aguiard.

On court three, Clement fell 3-6, 2-6 to Matias Ponce De Leon, giving Alabama a 2-1 advantage in the match.

Alabama’s Andrii Zimnokh put the match at 3-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over the freshman Carlini, before No. 67 Roan Jones clinched the win for Alabama with 6-2, 6-4 win over Brancatelli.

Richard Biagiotti got the final win for Tech in the match at singles court six, defeating Nezar 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

In the final match of the day, Bonetto battled with Planinsek at court one, taking the first set 6-3, before Planinsek went on to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-3.

Tech will be back in action on The Flats on Jan. 20 for a double header against Wofford.

#19 Alabama 5, Georgia Tech 2

Singles

Filip Planinsek (UA) def. #90 Nate Bonetto (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 #67 Roan Jones (UA) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-2, 6-4 Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3, 6-2 Krish Arora (GT) def. Enzo Aguiard (UA) 6-3, 6-0 Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-2, 6-4 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Damien Nezar (UA) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Doubles

Enzo Aguiard/Filip Planinsek (UA) def. #19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 7-6 (10-8) #44 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Damien Nezar/Andrii Zimnokh (UA) 6-3 Roan Jones/Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-3

