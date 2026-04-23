Clement Named to All-ACC Singles Third Team

THE FLATS – Senior Christophe Clement was named to the 2026 All-ACC Men’s Tennis Singles Third Team as announced by the conference on Thursday. The Jackets have earned an entry on the All-ACC Singles team in 11 of the last 12 completed seasons since the awards format expanded in 2014.

Clement racked up 10 singles wins and eight doubles wins, all on Court 1, during his final season as a Yellow Jacket. The Montreal, Canada, native was ranked in the ITA Top-100 preseason rankings as the No. 53 singles player in the nation and No. 66 doubles pairing alongside Gianluca Carlini.

He opened his singles campaign with a seven-match unbeaten streak and won all 11 finished sets in non-conference play without dropping a frame. Clement’s strongest performance of the season came at Louisville as he defeated Walid Ahouda in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, on the main court. The senior notched 29 sets across the full season with 19 coming on Court 1.

In doubles, he earned fall victories with Hidde Schoenmakers at the Blue Gray Tennis Classic before locking down wins with Carlini at the ITA All-American Championships and ITA Southeast Regional Championships in the fall. In the spring, he was partnered with four different teammates across singles before locking down his main court pairing with the freshman Schoenmakers. They won three ACC singles matches over SMU, Miami, and Louisville’s top pairings.

Clement completes his collegiate career with 57 singles and 56 doubles appearances in his two seasons at Tech. He earned 33 singles and 25 doubles wins with 44 Court 1 matches. The senior was also named to the 2025 CSC Academic All-District Team and will graduate with his bachelor’s degree in finance.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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