Yellow Jackets Earn 4-1 Victory over Penn State Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis cruised to a 4-1 victory in its final non-conference home match of the season against Penn State Sunday afternoon.

After securing the doubles point, the Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC) earned three of four singles matches against the Nittany Lions (10-5, 1-4 Big Ten), handing the road team its first non-conference loss of the season.

Given Roach and Eleni Karantali opened the doubles action with a 6-2 win on court three for the duo’s sixth-straight victory. Moments later on court two, Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier collected their third-straight win, 6-4, to earn the doubles point for the Jackets.

Penn State took the first singles victory of the day before Roach earned a 6-3, 6-2 win on court three. Licht and the 66th-ranked Alejandra Cruz captured back-to-back quick wins on courts two and one, respectively, to seal the victory for Tech.

The Jackets improved to 8-3 on home court this season in what was the program’s first-ever meeting with Penn State.

Doubles

No. 77 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Maelie Monfils/Olivia Dorner (PSU) 2-5, unfinished Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Maiko Uchijima/Patricia Grigoras (PSU) 6-4 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Brianna Baldi/Maria Ciubotaru (PSU) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2

Singles

No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Maelie Monfils (PSU) 6-4, 6-4 Taly Licht (GT) def. Patricia Grigoras (PSU) 6-4, 6-4 Given Roach (GT) def. Maiko Uchijima (PSU) 6-3, 6-2 Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Brianna Baldi (PSU) 6-4, 5-3, unfinished Olivia Dorner (PSU) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-1, 6-3 Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Maria Ciubotaru (PSU) 1-6, 4-4, unfinished

Order of finish: 5,3,2,1

The Yellow Jackets return to the court Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m. against Miami inside the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Admission is free to all 2026 home women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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