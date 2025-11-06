Yellow Jackets Complete ITA Sectionals Day One Action

BATON ROUGE, La. – A trio of Yellow Jackets took the courts on day one of the ITA Sectional Championships at the LSU Tennis Complex Thursday.

The action began Thursday morning with round of 32 singles. Alejandra Cruz posted back-to-back dominant sets of 6-1, 6-1 to get the win over host LSU’s Kinaa Graham. Taly Licht collected a two-set win over Gianna Oboniye from Mississippi State, 7-5, 6-4, to advance to the round of 16. Scarlett Nicholson took the first set from Gabia Paskauskas but dropped the next two sets to the Florida Gator.

Licht and Cruz advance to round of 16 action Friday at noon. Nicholson squares off against Deniz Dilek from Georgia Friday morning in the consolation singles round of 16 qualifier.

After starting the day on the singles circuit, Cruz and Nicholson fell 6-4, 6-3, in doubles action against Micah Pierce and Summer Chandler from Tulane. The duo takes the court for consolation doubles action at 5:00 p.m. Friday against Leyla Britez Russo and Catherine Aulia of Tennessee.

THURSDAY RESULTS

R32: Taly Licht (GT) def. Gianna Oboniye (Mississippi State) 7-5, 6-4

R32: Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Kinaa Graham (LSU) 6-1, 6-1

R32: Gabia Paskauskas (Florida) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

D16: Micah Pierce and Summer Chandler (Tulane) def. Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-4, 6-3

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

C-R16-Q: Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Deniz Dilek (Georgia) – 10:00 a.m. ET

R16: Taly Licht (GT) vs. Emily Welker (Ole Miss) – 12:00 p.m. ET

R16: Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Ava Esposito (Auburn) – 12:00 p.m. ET

C-DQF-Q: Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Leyla Britez Risso and Catherine Aulia (Tennessee) – 5:00 p.m. ET

