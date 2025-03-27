Yellow Jackets Close Day One in Raleigh, Tallahassee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field split action between two meets Thursday, with some of the squad at the Terry Long FSU Relays, while some distance runners saw action at the Raleigh Relays. Across two meets, Tech finished with seven podium finishes and a new school record.

Terry Long FSU Relays

Action started in Tallahassee with field events, with freshman Tahir Hines opening the day with a third-place finish in the hammer throw (54.59m). In the women’s hammer, freshman Maggie Gizinski finished 7th (34.57m).

It was a podium sweep for Tech in the women’s jump, with Carla du Plessis taking first with a height of 1.71m, for her second event win of the season. Kendall Ward took second (1.71m), with Kelsey Chambers in third (1.66m).

Christina Joseph was in action in the women’s shot put, coming in third (11.83m).

In the men’s high jump, Omar Arnaout finished fifth (1.95m). Morgan Gordan finished seventh in the women’s long jump (5.56m), with Charlie Crowder in 11th in the men’s long jump (6.65m).

Running action started with the 4×100 relay, where the team of Jade Ofotan, Sheleah Harris, Kennedy Myers and Sophia Richard ran a 45.46 for second place.

Freshman Sarah Noel was in action in the 400m hurdles, coming in fifth (1:01.86).

In the 5000m, freshman Zoe Garcia was Tech’s highest finisher, coming in third with a time of 18:28.32. She was followed by Ashley Sechrest in sixth (18:33.36). On the men’s side, Nathan Solomon took fifth (15:04.35), with Trent Bell in sixth (15:06.74) and Hayden Marshall in eighth (15:27.44).

Raleigh Relays

Tech opened action in Raleigh with the 3000m steeplechase, with Tristan Autry clocking a 9:01.63 for 39th place. John Higinbotham finished 49th (9:09.05), with Billy Carlton in 62nd place (9:18.10).

In the 5000m, Charlie Smith ran a personal best 13:59.62 (63rd), while Myles Collins ran a personal best 14:03.29 (80th).

Devin Wade closed action at the meet with the 10,000m, breaking the Tech record with a time of 28:59.83.

Tech will be back in action at both the Terry Long FSU Relays and the Raleigh Relays on Friday.

