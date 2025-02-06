Yellow Jackets Announce Outdoor Track and Field Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field announced its 2024-25 outdoor schedule Thursday, which is highlighted by two meets on The Flats – one in March and one in April.

The Yellow Jackets will open the outdoor season at home, hosting the Yellow Jacket Invitational on March 21-22.

The following weekend (March 27-28), the squad will be split between two meets, traveling to both the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State and the Florida State Relays.

Tech opens April in Gainesville, Fla., traveling to the Florida Relays on April 4-5. The squad will then travel to the Alabama Invitational on April 11-12.

The following week, the Yellow Jackets will participate in two meets – the Brian Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., (April 16-17), before hosting the Georgia Tech Invitational on April 18-19.

Tech will travel to the Penn Relays on April 24-26, while some of the squad will be in Auburn for the Auburn Invitational on April 26.

The Yellow Jackets will close the regular season at the North Florida Invitational on May 2 and 3.

The ACC Outdoor Championships will kick off the postseason for Tech, with the the three-day championship meet taking place in Winston Salem from May 15-17.

