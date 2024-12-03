Yellow Jackets Announce Indoor Track and Field Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field announced its 2024-25 indoor schedule Tuesday, with the team heading to two meets this weekend to open the season.

Throughout the indoor season, the Jackets will compete in 10 meets in Clemson, Nashville and Boston.

The Yellow Jackets will kick off the indoor slate with a trip to Clemson for the Clemson Indoor Opener on Dec. 6. Additionally, some athletes will go to Boston for the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston University on Dec. 7.

Tech will open 2025 back in Clemson, this time for the Clemson Invitational on Jan. 11. The Yellow Jackets will hit Nashville the weekend of Jan. 17 and 18, for a two-day meet at Vanderbilt.

Tech will then travel to Clemson for the third time, this time competing at the Orange and Purple Invitational, Jan. 24 and 25.

The squad will split between two meets Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, with some heading to the Bob Pollock Invitational hosted by Clemson, and others heading to the John Thomas Terrier Classic, hosted by Boston University.

The Yellow Jackets will close out the indoor regular season on Feb. 14 and 15 at three different meets, heading to the Tiger Paw Invitational (Clemson), Music City Invite (Vanderbilt) and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Boston).

The ACC Indoor Championships will kick off the postseason. The three-day championship meet will be held in Louisville, Ky. at the Norton Healthcare Sport & Learning Center, starting Saturday, March 1 and concluding Monday, March 3.

