Wright and Yeboah Highlight Final Day of UGA Invite

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team closed out the Georgia Fall Invitational with multiple top-five program times set across the day on Friday.

Robin Yeboah wasted no time with his best 100-yard freestyle time yet at 42.94 to secure a spot in the main final while notching the seventh-best time in program history. Phoebe Wright followed up with a strong showing in the 200-yard backstroke prelims, claiming fourth place at 1:54.91 and registering the third-best time in program history.

Yeboah swam even faster in the main final at 42.74 and notched a sixth-place finish. His best time of the day saw his previous time move to eighth while his final time saw him secure the fifth-best mark in the Tech record books. Tuncer Berk Ertürk strung together another great day in the pool with a B-final race victory in the 200-yard butterfly event.

The 200-yard backstroke saw Wright rise to the occasion as she improved on her prelims time by 13 hundredths of a second to secure a top-five finals finish. Wright’s two race times put her at third and fourth in on the all-time leaderboard and now owns the four best times in the program’s history.

The Yellow Jackets closed out the final event of the week with their best relay performance of the season. The women’s lead squad recorded a time of 3:17.84 in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing sixth in the race and capturing the fourth best GT time. The men’s team came in at 2:51.33 at the wall to finish fifth and lock down the third-best performance on the Yellow Jacket leaderboard.

Georgia Tech concludes its final event of the calendar year and will resume its season on January 10, 2026 in a road dual-meet at #14/16 Alabama.

Georgia Fall Invitational Day 4

Top-24 Final Placement (Finals Time | Prelims Time)

W 200Y Individual Medley 12. Kendal Chunn | 2:01.90 | 2:01.84 18. Yuval Segal | 2:03.34 | 2:05.92 20. Lily Alderman | 2:03.65 | 2:05.35

M 200Y Individual Medley 17. Tobin Uhl | 1:50.33 | 1:51.91 18. Lukas Vetkoetter | 1:52.56 | 1:53.51

W 100Y Freestyle 16. Nina Stanisavljević | 49.51 | 49.62 18. Jillian Ferrari | 49.53 | 49.74 21. Anna Hadjiloizou | 49.74 | 49.97 24. Lili Gyurinovics | 50.21 | 49.98

M 100Y Freestyle 6. Robin Yeboah | 42.74 | 42.94

W 200Y Butterfly 11. Maria Webb | 2:01.54 | 2:04.37 16. Anne Deedy | 2:05.59 | 2:04.73 Zara Masud | N/A | 2:01.90

M 200Y Butterfly 9. Tuncer Berk Ertürk | 1:44.31 | 1:45.70 14. Stephen Jones | 1:47.25 | 1:47.59 15. Henry Gibbs | 1:47.45 | 1:47.63 18. Brodie Johnson | 1:48.10 | 1:48.50 22. Charles Perks | 1:52.59 | 1:52.57

W 200Y Backstroke 5. Phoebe Wright | 1:54.77 | 1:54.91 18. Vivien Rothwell | 2:00.81 | 2:02.92 19. Yuval Segal | 2:00.82 | 2:02.86

M 200Y Backstroke 11. Chris Richardson | 1:44.33 | 1:45.19 Ricky Balduccini | N/A | 1:45.17

W 400Y Freestyle Relay 6. Georgia Tech – A | 3:17.84 14. Georgia Tech – B | 3:24.97

M 400Y Freestyle Relay 5. Georgia Tech – A | 2:51.33 16. Georgia Tech – B | 2:59.18



