Wone Aranaz Granted Immediate Eligibility

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball player Aixa Wone Aranaz, a 6-3 forward who transferred from Ohio State, has received NCAA approval, waiving her required year of residency and will be eligible to compete for the Yellow Jackets for the 2020-21 season.

A native of Pamplona, Spain, Wone Aranaz appeared in 28 games as a freshman last season at Ohio State, earning the start in five. She helped lead Ohio State to a 21-12 record and 11-7 mark in the Big Ten. Wone Aranaz finished the season with 43 points, 37 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals.

Wone Aranaz boasts an abundance of international playing experience, competing with several Spanish National Teams. She helped lead the U16 Spanish National Team to the 2016 Women’s European Championship gold medal, averaging 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 25.6 minutes per game. She has also led the U18 National Team to a silver medal at the European Championships and helped lead the U19 National Team to a bronze medal at the World Cup Championship in Thailand.

Wone Aranaz was ranked the No. 15 international recruit by ProspectsNation.com prior to signing with Ohio State. In addition to playing with current Yellow Jacket Nerea Hermosa on the U19 Spanish National Team, the two also played at Segle XXI in Barcelona.

