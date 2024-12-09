ACC Packs Available for Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics is providing a new opportunity for fans to support the Yellow Jackets’ women’s basketball team this season with an ACC Pick 3 ticket package. Fans will have the opportunity to pick three premier Atlantic Coast Conference home games for just $24, a savings of 20 percent. The ticket package is only available for purchase until Dec. 29.

Tech’s challenging ACC home slate features five Sunday games and five opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including Sweet 16 participant Duke (Jan. 26) and Final Four semifinalist, NC State on Feb. 20. Don’t miss your opportunity to see high-level basketball this season in McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech opens its ACC home slate on Sunday, Dec. 29 welcoming Pitt to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets continue the homestand to start the New Year with Syracuse (Jan. 2) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 9). Also visiting McCamish Pavilion in the month will be Clemson on Jan. 19 and Duke on Jan. 26.

In the month of February, four conference teams will make the trip to Atlanta. New league member SMU will be first up on Feb. 6 before a three-game homestand opens with Wake Forest on Feb. 16. Georgia Tech will play its final two home games against NC State (Feb. 20) and Florida State (Feb. 23).

Georgia Tech returns to action to host Louisiana Monroe in McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tip is slated for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.