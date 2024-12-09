Women’s Basketball Jumps into AP Poll at No. 25

THE FLATS – Off to the best start since 1977-78, Georgia Tech women’s basketball jumped into the national rankings on Monday, being slotted at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Coming off a dominating 78-42 win at Mercer on Sunday, the Jackets moved to 9-0 on the season. Georgia Tech is one of only 10 teams nationally, and the only team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, to remain undefeated on the season. The Yellow Jackets have picked up marquee wins early in the season, topping South Dakota State and then-No. 21 Oregon in Hawai’i to claim the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, while edging Mississippi State in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Georgia Tech delivered the first losses of the season to both Oregon and Mississippi State.
On the young season, the Yellow Jackets continue to lead the ACC in assist/turnover ratio (1.51) and three-point defense (24.1 percent), while holding a top-5 position in assists (17.67 assists per game), rebounding (42.67 rebounds per game), scoring offense (averaging 80.2 points per game) and scoring defense (limiting opponents to 54.9 points per game). Nationally, Tech is No. 7 in assist/turnover ratio and rank in the top 20 in rebound margin and three-point percentage defense.
Three Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures offensively to pace Tech on the season. Freshman Dani Carnegie is leading the Jackets at 13.9 points per game. She also leads all freshmen in scoring in the ACC. Meanwhile, junior Kara Dunn follows closely behind Carnegie, chipping in 13.4 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game, while Tonie Morgan contributes 11.4 points on average.
The Yellow Jackets return to the national rankings for the first time since the 2021-22 season when they spent 14 weeks in the top 25. The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of five schools in the ACC in the national poll, joining No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Duke, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 22 NC State.
The Yellow Jackets return home for a midweek tilt in McCamish Pavilion against Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tip is slated for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Week 6 Poll – Dec. 9, 2024
1.UCLA
2. UConn
3. South Carolina
4. LSU
5. USC
6. Texas
7. Maryland
8. Notre Dame
9. Duke
10. Oklahoma
11. Ohio State
12. TCU
13. Kansas State
14. North Carolina
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Michigan State
18. Iowa State
19. Tennessee
20. Michigan
21. Iowa
22. Ole Miss
NC State
24. Nebraska
25. Georgia Tech
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women's basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women's Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
