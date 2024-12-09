Women’s Basketball Jumps into AP Poll at No. 25

THE FLATS – Off to the best start since 1977-78, Georgia Tech women’s basketball jumped into the national rankings on Monday, being slotted at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Coming off a dominating 78-42 win at Mercer on Sunday, the Jackets moved to 9-0 on the season. Georgia Tech is one of only 10 teams nationally, and the only team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, to remain undefeated on the season. The Yellow Jackets have picked up marquee wins early in the season, topping South Dakota State and then-No. 21 Oregon in Hawai’i to claim the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, while edging Mississippi State in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Georgia Tech delivered the first losses of the season to both Oregon and Mississippi State.

On the young season, the Yellow Jackets continue to lead the ACC in assist/turnover ratio (1.51) and three-point defense (24.1 percent), while holding a top-5 position in assists (17.67 assists per game), rebounding (42.67 rebounds per game), scoring offense (averaging 80.2 points per game) and scoring defense (limiting opponents to 54.9 points per game). Nationally, Tech is No. 7 in assist/turnover ratio and rank in the top 20 in rebound margin and three-point percentage defense.

Three Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures offensively to pace Tech on the season. Freshman Dani Carnegie is leading the Jackets at 13.9 points per game. She also leads all freshmen in scoring in the ACC. Meanwhile, junior Kara Dunn follows closely behind Carnegie, chipping in 13.4 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game, while Tonie Morgan contributes 11.4 points on average.

The Yellow Jackets return to the national rankings for the first time since the 2021-22 season when they spent 14 weeks in the top 25. The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.

Georgia Tech is one of five schools in the ACC in the national poll, joining No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Duke, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 22 NC State.

The Yellow Jackets return home for a midweek tilt in McCamish Pavilion against Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tip is slated for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.