Women’s TF/XC Ranks 16th Program of the Year

USTFCCA Release

NEW ORLEANS – Georgia Tech women’s track and field/cross country finished ranked 16th in the final USTFCCCA Program of the Year rankings.

After debuting at No. 25, the Jackets climbed the rankings to its final No. 16 spot, one of only two Atlantic Coast Conference programs in the top 16.

The USTFCCCA Program of the Year Award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year (spanning the cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons) based on the institution’s finish at the NCAA Championships.

In order to be eligible for the award, teams must qualify for each of the NCAA Championships. Scoring is based on the team’s finish at each NCAA Championship in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field (i.e. 1st = 1 point, 2nd = 2 points … 31st = 31 points) with the lowest total score for all three championships combined determining the award winner. Ties among schools split points for positions taken.

Georgia Tech totaled 122 points, scoring 28 points for cross country, 50 for indoor track and field and 44 for outdoor track and field.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com