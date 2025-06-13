Ward heads to NCAA T&F Championships

THE FLATS – Kendall Ward will represent Georgia Tech track and field at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The sophomore will compete in the high jump in the final day of the championship on Saturday, June 14. The women’s high jump will start at 5:30 p.m. PST (8:30 p.m. EST). For a full meet schedule, click here.

Ward is coming off a personal best mark of 1.79m at the NCAA East First Rounds in Jacksonville, Fla., where she finished eighth to punch her ticket to NCAA Championships.

The Villa Rica, Ga., native has recorded two first-place finishes this season: at the Georgia Tech Invitational in April, and at the Orange & Purple Invitational in indoor season in January.

Ward’s qualification marks the fourth year in a row a Yellow Jacket has qualified for outdoor NCAA Championships.

The event will be streamed on ESPN+ and live results will be available.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com